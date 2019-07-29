BELOIT

The Stateline Area Transportation Study is conducting a survey on the bus service in the Beloit region.

Residents are asked to provide input on possible improvements to transit services in the region including Beloit Transit, Stateline Mass Transit District and Rock County Transit.

Surveys will be accepted until Wednesday, Aug. 7.

Paper copies will be available at these locations:

Beloit Farmers Market information booth.

City of Beloit Utilities and Engineering Facility, 2400 Springbrook Court.

Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.

Beloit Memorial High School, 1225 Fourth St.

Beloit Transfer Facility, 225 Shirland Ave.

South Beloit American Legion, 14879 Dorr Road, South Beloit, Illinois.

Talcott Free Library, 101 E. Main St., Rockton, Illinois.

Rockton Village Hall, 110 E. Main St., Rockton, Illinois.

To access the survey online, visit surveymonkey.com/r/SLATSsurvey. For a Spanish copy, visit surveymonkey.com/r/SLATSencuesta.