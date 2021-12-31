Reforming how bail and bond is set received renewed urgency in the immediate aftermath of the killing of six people and injuring of scores more by a man who drove his vehicle into a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Nov. 21.
The driver was arrested earlier that month for running over his partner with the same vehicle. However, his bail was set at $1,000, which the driver paid to be released two days before the parade.
The debate has since widened over how the state handles bail and signature bond conditions—how much money an arrested individual must pay to be released from jail and the rules they have to follow as their cases move through the court system.
Earlier this week, Gov. Tony Evers hinted that he would support efforts to strengthen the state’s bail system.
Janesville Police Chief David Moore also supports bail reform. The system as it stands poses a detriment to the well-being of the community, he said Thursday.
“The serious crime that we have here in Janesville is largely committed by relatively few offenders,” Moore said, justifying the setting of higher bail amounts for these individuals.
In Rock County, there have been several cases of offenders being released after posting a low bond and then committing similar, sometimes fatal, offenses.
As previously reported in The Gazette, Janesville resident Jeremy Mondy was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Wisconsin Dells last February. Two weeks prior, Mondy received a signature bond, with conditions barring him from coming into contact with the woman he later shot.
Moore said the Mondy case is one of many instances where an habitual offender was jailed, released on signature bonds, only to reoffended shortly thereafter.
Another example, Moore said, was Steven Gipson. He was arrested four times this year for domestic violence with each incident being more violent than the one before.
Gipson was most recently charged with allegedly strangling a victim until the individual was rendered unconscious. Moore said Gipson continues to be released on signature bond despite repeatedly violating court-ordered restrictions.
Another case involves serial burglar Dillon L. Dutcher. According to Moore, Dutcher was at one point arrested for an armed invasion of the home of an elderly couple. Upon his release after being arrested for that incident, Dutcher allegedly committed theft at a Walmart.
He has yet to be charged for either crime. Nevertheless, Dutcher has been charged with 17 different crimes and was consistently released on signature bonds of a few hundred dollars each time.
Another wrinkle to the criminal justice system is what Moore sees as a hamstrung court when it comes to pretrial detention. Unlike federal court, under which judges can impose pretrial detention of defendants, a Wisconsin judge can only consider the likelihood an arrested person will appear in court again at a later date.
“Judges should have the ability to look at the type of crime and the defendant’s history, then make a judgment for the safety of the community and the victim,” Moore said.
“So that’s the challenge,” Moore said. “We don’t take that [into] consideration, and we see time and time again where these people are released and they go out and commit more crimes.”
Moore said his focus is on the safety of residents.
Any change to the bail and bond system, Moore said, should target “select offenders” who commit a defined group of violations. Judges need to be allow to have them detained until they go to trail.
“If we need to place people in jail to assure [residents’] safety, then that’s what needs to happen,” Moore said. “What people tend to forget is there are victims behind all of these crimes, and that can have a profound effect on our citizens.”