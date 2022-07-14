The Rock County Sheriff’s Office will purchase 9 Chevy Tahoes to use as squad cars due to high mileage, supply issues and hopes to keep maintenance costs down.
Sheriff Troy Knudson asked the county for 9 squads, 1 of which will accommodate a K9 officer. The total cost of the vehicles will be about $440,000, but the squad with the K-9 officer is expected to cost about $54,000. The rest of the funding would be for the 8 other squads.
According to a July 6 memo from Knudson, prolonged delivery dates, short and immediate ordering timeframes and “significant price increases” of vehicles in general led to the recommendation.
Knudson wrote that there would be turnover time in installing hardware in the vehicles, like computers, which would also prolong the time waiting for the squads. Knudson wrote the squad replacement policy is to consider at 100,000 miles because of additional maintenance needed beyond that, that may be more expensive.
The purchase is being made from Ewald Motors in Oconomowoc.
Knudson wrote in the memo that if county supervisors don't approve the purchase, the vehicles “would not be available” and the county would not be able to make an order with Ewald until mid-2024. He also said not replacing existing vehicles could put officers’ safety at risk. The vehicles will be a part of the 2023 budget. Delivery is expected in 2023 and early 2024.
The option to buy Ford Explorers would be available if the county board didn’t approve the purchase. The Explorers would be available for order in August, but the window will be “extremely short.” Those vehicles would also be delivered in 2023 or 2024.
Knudson wrote to county supervisors that not purchasing the vehicles would result in a “catastrophic disruption in the squad replacement policy, whereby the budget line for repair and maintenance of vehicles would be negatively impacted.” He also wrote officer safety would be a concern.
Also because of supply chain timing and the need to bid early, the county approved bids for jail door hardware in June. Those came in lower than expected at $3.1 million, from Sweeper Metal Fabricators Corporation Drumright of Oklahoma, down from an estimated $4 million. Those were the first bids that are part of the $96 million Rock County Jail renovation project.
