JANESVILLE
The maker of commemorative General Motors clocks said he has been delayed in filling the last of his orders because of a supply problem.
Chris Wells took orders last year for clocks made of wood salvaged from the former General Motors plant in Janesville.
Wells told The Gazette on Thursday that he receives his clock movements from China, but shipments slowed to a trickle in late January.
“I am scrambling to get movements,” he said. “I ordered another 100 movements, but they continue to come in in small batches.”
He has finished and delivered 300 clocks but has 72 left to send out, he said.
“I have the woodwork made for all the clocks,” Wells said. “They are ready and waiting in my shop for the movements.”
The Gazette featured Wells of Janesville in a story last year, when he and his son retrieved wood from the now-demolished GM building to build clocks. Five people have contacted the newspaper since February to say they paid for but did not receive clocks.
Each timepiece sold for $85.
Wells said he is not taking any more orders.
People who ordered a clock “are guaranteed to get a clock if their check was cashed,” he said.