JANESVILLE
The Gazette’s Sunday edition was printed for the last time this weekend, ending a 32-year run during a time when Janesville itself was booming with money and promise.
The first Sunday Gazette was published Jan. 3, 1988, the 143rd year of the paper’s existence. It ends in The Gazette’s 174th year.
The Sunday edition ends on a sad note, but it was a happy story for readers in Janesville and environs for years.
Back in 1988, the newspaper promoted its new product as “a bright beginning,” and it was. Champagne corks popped as the presses rolled in the wee hours that Jan. 3.
Readers were welcomed by a colorful Sunday Gazette rainbow title at the top of the front page, as seen resurrected on the front page today.
“It made us as a newspaper and as a community, I think, more complete, and it had more of a big city feel to it all the way around,” said Scott Angus, who was news editor at the time and went on to lead the newsroom until retirement in 2015.
“We added staff and firepower, and I think that allowed us to get into some things that we wouldn’t have otherwise and do more in-depth stories,” Angus recalled. “People had more time on Sunday, and we wanted to make sure the paper gave them something to fill up their day. We went after longer, different types of stories. I think that was great for the community.”
One of the new positions was a Sunday sports editor, a position the late John McPoland took over years later.
Often scrappy and irascible, he once boasted in print that if the Wisconsin Badgers beat his alma mater Iowa State, he would sing the Badger fight song in Lower Courthouse Park. The Badgers won, and McPoland sang.
The longtime decline in advertising--once the major source of newspaper revenue--is the immediate reason for eliminating the print publication of the Saturday and Sunday editions. (Saturday papers, by the way, were being printed by the Janesville Daily Gazette at least as far back as 1854).
As reported May 6, The Gazette’s owners decided the reduction was necessary to keep the paper viable. It was something that had been considered for some time.
Gazette Publisher Mary Jo Villa pledged that most weekend content will not go away. It will be wrapped into a weekend edition, published on Fridays.
And news that breaks over the weekend still will be posted at gazettextra.com and distributed through an email newsletter.
The move, which included the elimination of six positions, comes nearly one year after Bliss Communications sold the paper to Adams Publishing Group. The paper had been in the Bliss family since 1883.
'A sense of well being'
Just like its demise, the Sunday edition’s origins were economic.
Big retailers in the late 1980s wanted to publish multipage, preprinted advertising sections on Sundays, and many were going to the weekly “shoppers” to do it, recalled Dave Johnson, who was advertising director and would become the Gazette’s general manager.
“The success was immediate. Advertisers took to it with great force. We never lost any business, really,” Johnson said.
The use of color photos and graphics was expanded because advertisers wanted it, Johnson recalled.
It was the heyday of classified advertising, a huge revenue source. Classifieds were almost a monopoly for ads about things every family needed: cars, jobs and housing, Johnson noted.
“We were the only show in town that could carry all that information,” Johnson said.
Greg Peck was hired to be Sunday editor three weeks before the first paper was printed. He continued in that role until 2003, when the Gazette changed its editing and page design procedures and his job was eliminated. He went on to be the Opinion Page editor until retirement in 2016.
Editors tried to tell stories in new ways, Peck recalled. Readers were invited to submit their own stories on a topic, including deer camp tales and an annual list of remarkable Christmas decorations.
The idea was to provide more fun, more whimsy and more stories about local people than local readers had enjoyed.
Two local outdoorsmen, Skip Drew and Duncan Pledger, wrote outdoors columns. The Hats Off feature, recognizing people doing good things, was started. Reporter Elizabeth McGowan rated sledding hills on a “yahoo” scale.
“We saw an uplift in the personalities of the people in the newsroom. Sales people were more upbeat. They had a full seven-day-a-week package to sell,” recalled Sidney H. “Skip” Bliss, who was general manager at the time and went on to become sole owner of Bliss Communications.
Bliss said a newspaper is part of a city’s personality, and as the paper flexed its muscles, and as people saw the rest of the local economy growing, “It all contributed to a sense of well being.”
In a front-page letter to readers in the first Sunday paper, Editor Mark Torinus boasted of expanded coverage in news and features, both with an expanded staff and wire services.
“The addition of a Sunday paper goes beyond our newsroom and brings a new sense of wholeness to our community,” Torinus wrote. “It gives new grist to the phrase, ‘full-service community.’ It puts us in a bigger league. It adds one more pinch of sparkle to the mental image of who we are.”
“We all felt a sense of accomplishment,” Bliss recalled. “We saw good things ahead.”
The expanded paper allowed writers to spread their wings and widen their horizons, bringing more entertaining stories to light.
Anna Marie Lux had left The Gazette in the spring of 1987 and didn’t plan on returning, but Angus offered her a job on the Sunday staff that fall.
“I took the job because I wanted to do in-depth journalism, the kind of make-a-difference stories I grew up reading in Sunday papers,” Lux recalled. “I was not disappointed.”
Lux also worked alongside Peck as a copy editor on Saturday nights for many years.
Lux recalled writing about the nuclear power plant in Byron, Illinois; the impact of AIDS on Rock County families; and how people responded to the pollution of the Rock River.
Reporter Mike DuPre’ had written an occasional car review for the paper in the 1980s. With the Sunday paper, he started a weekly car column, Road Test, which anchored the front page of the classified ads section.
Newspaper classified ads were vital in people’s lives in those days, Johnson said.
'The golden age'
DuPre’ recalled the 1990s as a decade rich in news that deeply affected local readers.
“(The Sunday paper) expanded the staff at a time when we didn’t know, but we were going to need it,” DuPre’ said.
Those stories included the end of Parker Pen and the transition of the General Motors plant to new models.
Other big news that garnered nationwide attention included the Ku Klux Klan rallies in 1992; the birth of a white buffalo name Miracle in 1994; the United Auto Workers’ strike in 1996; the U.S. Senate race between two Janesvillians, Mark Neumann and Russ Feingold, in 1998; and an Interstate 90 van crash in 1999 that killed seven young people.
The Sunday Gazette was there for all of those stories and more, the happy and the sad, as southern Wisconsin grew and changed and weathered the heavy economic blows in the 2000s.
“It’s ironic that the golden age of the Gazette comes at the twilight of newspapers,” DuPre’ said.
'A precious entity'
The story of the Sunday paper in a little city in Wisconsin reflects what’s happening in towns across the country, Angus noted.
“It’s just a way different world today, and I hope people understand that,” Angus said. “We definitely need The Gazette to be around, and if this is what it takes in order to survive, …”
Angus noted the news will still be available online on weekends. “It’s just that ink on paper is expensive,” he said. “They certainly have cut back on the people, too, and that hurts like hell.”
Bliss noted newspapers are ailing, kept alive by people who pay for subscriptions, now that advertising revenue is diminished. He urges people every day to buy subscriptions.
“These news franchises that give you the independent and objective analysis of what goes on in your town, they’re not a guarantee. They’re a precious entity," Bliss said.
"We can’t risk a world without what you (news) guys do.”