JANESVILLE
By Monday afternoon, most of the snow that fell Sunday night had melted to slush and some unusual fireworks that lit up the night sky were gone, too.
Mother Nature capped off an otherwise nonwhite Christmas weekend with about an inch of slushy snow that covered the grass. But it was the lightning and thunder that sparked and roared over Janesville between about 10:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. Sunday that was most unusual.
Thundersnow, as meteorologists call it, showed itself during the short-lived snowfall late Sunday in Janesville.
National Weather Service meteorologist J.J. Wood said that the unusual phenomenon of thundersnow—lightning and thunder that occurs during a winter snowfall—was reported Sunday night as a cold-air winter storm that packed ice, snow and rainfall clashed with wet, warmer air rising fast across the southern Wisconsin and parts of northern Illinois and northeastern Iowa.
Those are classic meteorologic conditions that can set the table for a rare, winter showing of thunder and lightning.
“Any real strong systems that have a lot of upward motion and lift where it’s pulling warm, moist air into the upper atmosphere, sometimes with those conditions there is just a little bit of unstable air, and that’s where you can have thunderstorms occur along with snow,” Wood said.
What’s more unusual, Wood indicated, is that for all the boom and flash, not much snow fell here. Janesville recorded less than an inch of snow in most places, Wood said—far less than the 4 inches some residents got north of Madison.
“When you have thundersnow, you’re typically going to get intense snowfall rates along with it of at least one or two inches of snow per hour. In this case, the storm moved through Janesville relatively quickly, so you didn’t get that heavy snowfall along with the thunder,” Wood said.
Wood said that across the U.S., thundersnows happen every year, but they’re rare. The National Weather Service and other meteorological groups normally only record five or six such events across the whole country in a given year.
It is more common in the upper Midwest, where proximity to the Great Lakes impacts snowfall, creating conditions where cold-air winter storm fronts are more likely to clash with warmer, wetter air and create slow-moving snow squalls that can linger for hours and drop heavy snows.
Wood said the lightning and thunder that accompany thundersnow come as warm, moist air rises rapidly and creates electrically charged ice particles that clash with charged particles in an approaching, low-pressure cold front.
A Janesville-area storm chaser who goes by the Twitter handle Wx_Jordan shared a short video of a few flashes of lightning and rumbles of thunder in the sky over Janesville as snow fell late Sunday. He posted the video on YouTube Twitter under the title “Thundersnow in Janesville.”
ABC News’s chief national meteorologist Ginger Zee shared Wx_Jordan's Thundersnow video on her Twitter feed Monday morning, prompting the weather spotter to respond with a re-tweet of Zee’s post that reads: “Look, mama. I made it!”
Wood said most thundersnow events are discreet phenomena; they’re generally not a harbinger of any longer-term meteorological trends.
Long-term forecasts call for spells of snow on Tuesday, with a likelihood of maybe 1 or 2 inches of snow accumulating around Janesville early in the day. But Wood said it’s likely that warming throughout the day will melt the little snow that does accumulate.
Conditions do not seem favorable for more lightning and thunder to come with the additional snow. Wood said the next chance of any measurable snow would come later in the week, if not over the weekend, according to long-range forecasts.