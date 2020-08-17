BELOIT
Sun Valley Presbyterian Church will hold a COVID-19-modified Strawberry Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 29 at the church, 1650 Sun Valley Drive.
The festival will consist of a drive-thru dinner featuring pulled pork sandwiches and a strawberry shortcake cupcake. Dinners cost $8 each.
All proceeds will support local charities and missions, including Caritas, the Dutter House, Beloit Regional Hospice, Family Promise of Greater Beloit, Beloit Domestic Violence Survivor Center and the Presbyterian Church USA mission fund.