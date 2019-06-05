JANESVILLE

The summer food service program announced a list of dates and locations where children can receive free meals starting Monday, June 17.

The program provides meals for children during the summer when reduced-price school meals are unavailable.

The program is sponsored by the Janesville School District and funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Any individual 18 or younger is eligible.

People over 18 years old with a mental or physical disability who participate in a public or private nonprofit school program during the school year also are eligible.

Meals must be eaten on site. All locations will be closed Thursday and Friday, July 4 and 5.

Serving locations and dates in Janesville are:

Monday, June 17, to Friday, July 12

Adams Elementary School, 1138 E. Memorial Drive, from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Bond Park pavilion, 201 N. Oakhill Ave., from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Boys and Girls Club, 200 W. Court St., from noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m.

Edison Middle School, 1649 S. Chatham St., from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Franklin Middle School, 450 N. Crosby Ave., from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m.

Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jackson Elementary School, 441 W. Burbank Ave., from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Jefferson Elementary School, 1831 Mount Zion Ave., from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Lincoln Elementary School, 1821 Conde St., from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Madison Elementary School, 331 N. Grant Ave., from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Rock River Charter School, 31 W. Milwaukee St., from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon.

Roosevelt Elementary School, 316 S. Ringold St., from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

TAGOS, 1350 N. Parker Drive, from 8:20 to 8:50 a.m. and 10:45 to 11:15 a.m.

Van Buren Elementary School, 1515 Lapham St., from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Washington Elementary School, 413 Cherry St., from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Wilson Elementary School, 465 Rockport Road, from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Monday, June 17, to Thursday, July 25

Craig High School, 401 S. Randall Ave., from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Parker High School, 3125 Mineral Point Ave., from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday, July 15, to Friday, Aug. 16

Adams Elementary School, 1138 E. Memorial Drive, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Bond Park pavilion, 201 N. Oakhill Ave., from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Boys and Girls Club, 200 W. Court St., from noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 4 p.m.

Hedberg Public Library, 316 S. Main St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jackson Elementary School, 441 W. Burbank Ave., from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Lincoln Elementary School, 1821 Conde St., from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Washington Elementary School, 413 Cherry St., from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Wilson Elementary School, 465 Rockport Road, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.