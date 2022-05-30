The Summer Food Service Program will start up again at various schools and buildings in Janesville, according to a Janesville School District news release.
The programs provide nutritious meals for children throughout the summer while school is out, according to the news release.
Children ages 18 and younger are eligible for the program. Meals will also be available for residents older than 18 years old who are determined by the state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled or who participate in a public or private nonprofit school program during the regular school year.
Meals will be served at:
Adams Elementary School, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. from June 6 to Aug. 17.
Bond Park pavilion, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. from June 6 to Aug. 17
Boys and Girls Club, noon to 2 p.m. from June 6 to Aug. 17.
Craig High School, 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from June 6 to July 14.
Edison Middle School, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. from June 6 to July 1.
Franklin Middle School, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. from June 6 to July 1.
Hedberg Public Library, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. from June 6 to Aug. 17.
Jackson Elementary School, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. from June 6 to Aug. 17.
Jefferson Elementary School, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. from June 6 to July 1.
Lincoln Elementary School, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. from June 6 to Aug. 17.
Madison Elementary School, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. from June 6 to July 1.
Parker High School, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from June 6 to July 14.
Roosevelt Elementary School, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. from June 6 to July 1.
Van Buren Elementary School, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. from June 6 to July 1.
Washington Elementary School, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. from June 6 to Aug. 17.
Wilson Elementary School, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. from June 6 to Aug. 17.
The program is sponsored by the school district's School Nutrition Department. The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds the program, and it is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
