Rafaela Los, of Whitewater (right) and her teacher, Martha Morehart (left) perform in the Sunken Garden at Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville on Sunday, July 16, as part of Sunday Classics, a monthly summer music series during which musicians are stationed at points throughout the garden. The series continues Sundays, Aug. 20 and Sept 17, from 12-2 p.m. Admission is free for Garden members and is included in the price of admission for non-members. More information is at rotarybotanicalgardens.org.
John Pickart, Patricia Nielson and Alison Jewer, of Soverhill String Trio, perform in the English Cottage Garden at Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville on Sunday, July 16, as visitors to the Gardens look on.
Musicians perform at Rotary Botanical Gardens in Janesville on Sunday, July 16, as part of Sunday Classics, a monthly summer music series. The series continues Sundays, Aug. 20 and Sept 17, from 12-2 p.m. Admission is free for Garden members and is included in the price of admission for non-members. More information is at rotarybotanicalgardens.org.
