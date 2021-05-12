The Lake Winnetka Sugar River Improvement Association will host its annual Sugar River cleanup from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22.
Volunteers should meet at the Albany American Legion Hall, 300 N. Water St., Albany, according to an association news release. An association representative will stay at the hall to direct volunteers who arrive after the cleanup begins.
The group's goals include removing as much garbage as possible from the river and its banks and clearing fallen trees that block navigation of the river in canoes or kayaks.
The association will provide trash bags, but the cleanup effort will require canoes or other small boats, chainsaws, bow saws, and waders from volunteers. Local businesses will provide refreshments.
The cleanup is registered with the American Rivers National River Cleanup, and scout groups can earn community service points by volunteering.
For more information, email bwsria@aol.com, like the association's page on Facebook, or call 608-862-1698 or 773-418-7123.