TOWN OF SUGAR CREEK

Sugar Creek Lutheran Church, using money given by a longtime teacher and volunteer who died last year, has donated $50,000 to the group trying to bring a domestic violence shelter to Elkhorn.

After Doris Reinke, 96, died in January 2018, she left a portion of her estate to the church, according to a news release issued Thursday.

Reinke taught in Elkhorn for 40 years, wrote for local newspapers and the Elkhorn Historical Society, and volunteered at a food pantry, museum and the Sugar Creek church.

The church made the donation to New Beginnings APFV at a March 30 fundraiser called “Dancing for a New Beginning.”

“Just as Doris impacted generations of schoolchildren, her donation will help struggling families for decades,” Heidi Lloyd, New Beginnings APFV executive director, said in the release.

The group has proposed a shelter at 20 N. Church St., Elkhorn, on the site of a former medical building. The project still needs city approval, but the group hopes to build the shelter sometime in 2020 if it gets approved.

New Beginnings, which was previously called the Association for Prevention of Family Violence, officially opened in 1978, according to the release.