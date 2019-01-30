JANESVILLE

When it gets cold in the upper Midwest, many residents' thoughts turn to science.

OK, maybe not. They mostly turn to Florida, but never mind.

A tiny percentage of residents’ thoughts turn to science—or more accurately, to finding out everything we always wanted to know about winter.

How slow is molasses in January? Is it possible to make maple syrup candy, a la Laura Ingalls Wilder? Can a frozen banana be used as a hammer? Will a balloon that is inflated inside shrink in the cold air outside? How long will it take for a brat and beer to freeze outside, and will a reporter still eat and drink them?

In the spirit of winter, some Gazette staffers went out in the cold to discover the truth. Or as close to the truth as we could get without freezing. The temperature without wind chill was about 15 below zero during the testing period.

Slow molasses: We left a bottle of Brer Rabbit full-flavored, unsulphured, nonGMO-verified molasses sit in a snowbank for about 40 minutes. It had been in my cupboard for 12 months, so this was a nice change of scenery for it.

The first pour came out of the bottle lickety-split. The second pour didn’t seem like it was going to happen at all. Finally, a drop appeared at the lip of the bottle and then just hung there.

Based on this completely unscientific test, I’m going to say that the old saying should be altered to “as slow as the second pour of molasses in January.”

Also, I lost the cap to the molasses bottle somewhere near the corner of East Milwaukee Street and Parker Place in Janesville. If you find it, please return it to The Gazette’s front desk.

Maple syrup candy: We poured syrup on the snow, waited for it to freeze and then ate it. It tasted like maple syrup and car exhaust.

Shrinking balloons: Theoretically, balloons inflated inside should magically shrink outside. It’s the same reason that car tires appear to be flat in winter. The cold air takes up less space. Our balloons might have shrunk a tiny bit, but it was hard to tell. It’s possible the air wasn’t cold enough or I wasn’t willing to stand outside long enough.

Banana as a hammer: Again, theoretically, a banana can be used as a hammer if it is frozen long enough. Ours was frozen solid after more than an hour outside. Yet when I tried to hammer a nail into a piece of wood, the result was little, round, nail-head-sized holes in the banana. I let the banana thaw and ate it later.

Egg on the sidewalk: Traditionally, journalists try to fry eggs on the sidewalk when it's hot. This time, we broke an egg on the sidewalk when it was cold. After steaming gently, it froze. Not breaking news.

Beer and bratwurst: After about 20 minutes in a snowbank, the brat, bun, sauerkraut and yellow mustard were frozen solid—Popsicle solid.

The Miller High Life took slightly longer. The part of the bottle not covered by snow turned to a beer "slushie" in about 20 minutes. The part in the snowbank took about 45 minutes to get more solid.

How many of us have been at Lambeau Field with a beer and brat wondering how long it would be before they froze?

OK, not me, but possibly somebody has.

After the brat and beer had been outside for about an hour, fellow reporter Neil Johnson bundled up, joined me outside and successfully took a bite of the brat. Johnson then attempted to drink the frozen beer. Nothing came out of the bottle.

Johnson thawed the brat and ate it. He also finished the beer, but not until after it had spewed part of its contents on the floor while thawing.

Here's what we learned: Thawed beer is flat beer.