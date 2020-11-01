JANESVILLE
Philanthropist and businessman Quint Studer has a growing stake in commercial development in Rock County, and he thinks the time is right for his nonprofit think tank to help boost education and the economies in Janesville and Beloit.
Studer, who is one of two financiers behind Beloit’s new minor league baseball stadium and a set of stylishly rehabbed shops in downtown Janesville, said his Studer Community Institute plans to launch social, economic and educational programs that he’s used to help give a leg up to residents in the Florida city where he lives.
On Friday, Studer’s Pensacola, Florida, nonprofit, Studer Community Institute, will bring Rock County residents a free virtual webinar by Harvard professor Ronald Ferguson, an expert on the educational achievement gap in children.
Studer said it is open to the public. It’s his institute’s first major attempt at sparking a public dialogue between Rock County school officials, business leaders and parents on early educational readiness and brain development in toddler-aged children.
Studer, a former Janesville school teacher, health care and hospital consultant, and now a community revitalization expert, said his institute believes early childhood education can be a major, overlooked priority as cities look to carve out their futures.
Data Studer’s group has looked at suggests between 80% and 85% of brain building happens in a young child’s first three years—well before kindergarten starts.
In downtown Janesville, Studer in the last five years has redeveloped Block 42, a set of storefronts and specialty shops along North Main Street, and he’s closely watched downtown revitalization that’s picked up along the city’s riverfront.
“We just decided, because of the (Block 42) shops and now we’ve got the Beloit baseball team ... we just thought, it’s time to get to Rock County” with some of the programs the Community Institute has used in Florida.
In Pensacola, Studer has invested millions of dollars to revitalize the city’s oceanfront retail and commerce area. During the process, Studer and his group has delved into research, analysis and outreach to learn more about families, the economy and Pensacola residents’ perception of their city.
In Pensacola, Studer said, about 70% of mothers are single parents. In the past, Studer has teamed up with local hospitals in Florida to create a “toolbox” of exercises and training the hospital’s nurses give new parents to help them work on their infant’s brain development.
“The question is: How do you get the local moms and dads and everyone to understand how essential it is to build a baby’s brain from the first day on?”
One way is outreach that leans on localized data, Studer thinks.
Studer said Ferguson, the Harvard professor, will likely use data he pulls from the Janesville and Beloit school districts to highlight local student achievement here and show the link between brain development at ages 1 to 3 and students’ later readiness for kindergarten and educational achievement.
“I get where cities want to tell people they’re the best place to live—great quality of life, you know, sort of the typical, local chamber-of-commerce talking points. I get it, but sometimes you don’t want to con yourself into thinking one thing or another, either,” Studer said.
He said in the past, 10,000 to 14,000 people at a time in the Pensacola area have tuned into the group’s webinars on his institute's Florida initiatives, including topics such as social justice and police reform.
In Beloit, Studer said, he’s eyeing ways he can use the new baseball stadium project he and Diane Hendricks are partnering on to help boost childhood learning. In Pensacola, for example, where Studer built and operates a minor league baseball stadium, the bleachers are painted with brightly colored numbers that children use to learn to count.
Studer plans to take stock in a roundtable of how Rock County residents received the Nov. 6 early education webinar and what demographic slices of local residents tuned in.
He thinks the webinar on young child brain development could resonate with parents whose children are at home doing virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now you’re taking kids, some of the kids are from low income areas, and you’re learning virtually. Internet is spotty for these families at home. Some have only one computer, and there’s multiple kids working with less oversight,” Studer said. “Those kids are already behind in the achievement gap, and it could get worse.”