TOWN OF BELOIT
A group of second-graders conquered snow mounds and weaved their way through wintry forests Tuesday while snowshoeing outside Powers Elementary School.
About 100 students joined the first round of snowshoeing, with more groups scheduled for later this week. Every student at Powers will get a chance to try it, Principal Victoria Smith said.
"It opens up their world to new experiences. It gives another outlet for kids to enjoy exercise," Smith said.
The wintry excursion was made possible by a $2,500 grant through the Stateline Community Foundation.
For many of the students, it was their first time ever trying snowshoeing, Smith said.
Physical education teacher Alicia Schut, who wrote the grant application last spring, said it was exciting to see kids engaged and smiling during the class activity.
"I'm all about giving the students an opportunity," Schut said. "They think it's the coolest thing ever that they're walking on top of the snow."
Several parents and community volunteers helped the students put on and take off their snowshoes Tuesday.
Some of the students said they liked trekking over a large snow mound with their friends and charging across a snowy field alongside their teacher. Parts of the journey also included hiking through playgrounds.
Second-grader Zahara Lowery said she thinks her parents will be proud of her for trying something new at school and getting exercise. She was among the students who liked climbing over the hill the most.
Freddie Spanton also enjoyed Tuesday's adventure. He said he liked the adrenaline rush of hustling through the snowy terrain while learning to control his movement.