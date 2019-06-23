JANESVILLE

Six students from Craig, Parker and Rock University high schools wanted to become familiar with local, state and federal governments and the leaders who play prominent roles.

They applied for $500 scholarships with the Tim Cullen Institute and were chosen to participate in this year’s program. Halfway through the two-week program, the students have gotten a close-up examination of government and business operations at all levels.

The institute experience is helpful as the soon-to-be seniors start thinking about careers.

“I am very interested in the experiences we have with corrections,” said Craig’s Cameron Welsh. “Learning about the detective work and other police functions helped me understand how the system works.

“I am planning on going to law school,” she said. “I would like to be a criminal defense attorney, and knowing how the enforcement side works will be helpful.”

Nick Jacobus of Rock University High School sees the Cullen Institute as a way to pursue his interest in government and issues of importance to him.

“As part of a project in my social studies class, I interviewed Tia Nelson of the Outrider Foundation,” Jacobus said.

Nelson is the daughter of the late Gaylord Nelson, a Wisconsin U.S. senator and the founder of Earth Day.

“I have also presented a program on nuclear nonproliferation in Monterey, California, to a Japanese delegation led by Masako Toki,” he said. “I developed an interest in all kinds of issues, and many of them were related to government. That’s why I applied for the Cullen Institute scholarship, and I’m learning a lot about how government works.”

The students see a wide range of government and business operations.

During Janesville Day, they met with City Manager Mark Freitag and visited several department heads. Janesville schools Superintendent Steven Pophal provided a public education perspective on local government.

The Rock County Day featured appointments with District Attorney David O’Leary, Judge Daniel Dillon, County Administrator Josh Smith and county departments, including the Rock County Communications Center, Rock Haven nursing facility and the public works department.

In Madison, the students are scheduled to meet with Gov. Tony Evers, former Gov. Tommy Thompson, as well as Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Legislative Fiscal Bureau Director Bob Lang. The students will also meet with state Rep. Deb Kolste, a Janesville Democrat.

Congressman Bryan Steil of Janesville will provide a federal government perspective.

From the private sector, the students will meet with Janesville attorney Duffy Dillon, David Cullen from construction company JP Cullen and Dan Cunningham from Forward Janesville.

The institute and scholarships are funded by a trust supported by Cullen and his wife, Barb. No public funding is involved.

Erik Knutson of Craig said he wants to take in as much as the institute will offer.

“I have always had an interest in politics and government,” he said. "This experience is giving me a better understanding of how it all works.”

Unlike many young people, Nathan Baumeister of Craig said he relies on newspapers to keep him informed about government.

“I became interested in government and started reading the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post when I saw the Act 10 protests in Madison,” he said. “Watching all the protesters drove me to gain a better understanding of what was happening. The Cullen Institute is a natural fit for me, and I’m learning more every day.”

Kyle Warda of Parker said he sees the institute in two ways.

“I wanted to learn more about government, and this experience is sure doing that,” he said. “But I also see the institute as an opportunity to meet the leaders and understand connections that may help later on. You never know how that knowledge could come in handy as you develop a career.”

Ne’anni Bowman of Parker was advised to apply for a scholarship by Kate Bennett, a Parker social studies teacher who co-directs the institute with Andrea Nickel at Craig.

“I plan to take AP Government with Ms. Bennett as a senior, so this seemed like something that would be helpful,” Bowman said. “I’m glad I acted on her suggestion because I am learning so much about government."

“For example, who knew that the buses we see on city streets are part of a large transit department with a lot of employees working to provide the city with transportation,” she said. “The institute really opens your eyes.”

Cullen said the institute students represent the best of the new generation.

“It inspires me for our future to meet and get to know the students each year,” he said.

The Tim Cullen Institute, entering its 16th year, runs through Friday, June 28, and ends with a student presentation at the Janesville Educational Services Center. The students will prepare a program highlighting their experiences and share them with parents and other family members.