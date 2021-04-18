JANESVILLE
Main Street from St. Lawrence Avenue to Racine Street in downtown Janesville will be closed to through traffic for construction work starting Monday, according to a city of Janesville news release.
A detour around the construction, expected to last through August, will run along Racine, Jackson and Court streets. Local access for businesses, residents and emergency responders will be maintained, according to the release.
Reconstruction will include a new road surface, new curbs and gutters, new water main and storm sewer infrastructure, decorative street lighting, curb bump-outs, and sidewalk and ramp replacements, among other things, according to the release.
Additional information is available at bit.ly/3sts401. Residents can direct questions to Senior Engineer Ahna Bizjak at bizjaka@ci.janesville.wi.us or 608-755-3171.