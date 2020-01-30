This spring, the state Department of Transportation plans to kick off $25 million in work to try to breathe life back into a heavily traveled section of Interstate 43.
By late March, the DOT will begin crack sealing and other repairs to extend the life of the 16-mile-long stretch of I-43 between the Rock-Walworth county line and Highway 12 near Elkhorn.
The $25.5 million contract has been awarded to low bidder Rock Road Companies, a Janesville-area road builder.
Rock Road officials referred The Gazette to DOT project managers for comment.
Under DOT plans, the work will “address deteriorating road conditions to extend pavement life and ride quality by sealing the existing concrete” on that section of I-43.
DOT spokesman Dan Sellers said via email that the work will include:
- Grinding down and adding base patching and joint repairs to the existing road surface.
- Adding structural improvements, including bridge deck replacements, concrete deck overlays, painting and bridge girder work.
- Doing miscellaneous safety improvements.
The agency expects at least one lane on I-43 to remain open at all times during the project, although work around bridge decks and exit ramps and might require detours or ramp closures at County X and Highway 140 for short periods, mostly at night.
The lane closures will be staggered and will be limited to about 4 miles in length, according to the DOT.
The project is slated for completion by October 2021.