JANESVILLE

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the woman who died after driving into tree early Saturday morning in Janesville’s Courthouse Hill.

Casey M. Swendsen, 36, of Stoughton was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to a news release Tuesday.

Swendsen was found at 2:40 a.m. unresponsive and pinned in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 500 block of East Court Street. An investigation showed Swendsen hit a tree after failing to navigate a turn while driving on East Court Street.

Results from an examination showed Swendsen died from injuries she sustained in the crash, according to the release.

The Janesville Police Department and Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department are investigating the crash.