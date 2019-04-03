JANESVILLE

It was the best entertainment ever.

That’s usually the case when a group of toddlers gets together for story time at the Hedberg Public Library.

On Wednesday, the entertainment value went up because story time was held at Oak Park Place, a senior living facility in Janesville.

Oak Park Place residents sat in a wide circle. Toddlers and their adults—moms, dads, aunts, grandmas or grandpas—sat on quilts in the middle of the circle. In this case, however, “sat” is a placeholder verb for variety of other activities.

One little guy wandered off for a tour of the outer circle, looking curiously at the new additions to story time. Some of these new people had white hair. Others sat in wheeled chairs. And they were all smiling at him, as though he was the center of the universe.

For toddlers, being the center of a smiling universe is like winning the lottery.

The change in venue was because of the library's remodeling schedule. Starting Monday, April 15, the library will be closed until noon Monday through Friday. From now until May 8, story time will be held at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m.

“Side by Side Storytime will foster intergenerational relationships while building early literacy, social and fine and gross motor skills,” according to a news release from the library. “It is designed to help spark memories in the residents of Oak Park Place and to provide opportunities to create new ones with their story time friends.”

It went so well, they’re thinking continuing intergenerational story time even after remodeling is done.

Hedberg Public Library Youth Services Associate Shannon Tollefsrud said the children who regularly attend story time were a little uncertain about the setting but soon got over it and began to make friends.

“What’s really great about children is they’re not judgemental,” Tollefsrud said. “They just bring their love and joy with them.”

“We got a lot of really nice comments from people,” said Mary Westness, Hedberg Public Library youth associate. “One person said it was the best entertainment they (Oak Park Place) had ever had.”

Kids, too, benefit from the interaction with older folks.

"We know that children are more ready for school when they've had a variety of diverse experiences," Westness said.

Other benefits?

Toddlers make it OK to put bean bags on your head—even after the special song about putting bean bags on your head is over. That’s because a bean bag on your melon will make a toddler smile.

And a toddler’s smile is like winning the lottery.