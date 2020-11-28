BELOIT
If you missed the first Story Stroll, another one is ready just in time for the holidays.
The Beloit Public Library and Downtown Beloit Association are teaming up again to host the Downtown Beloit Winter Story Stroll, which was set up over the weekend and will remain up until Dec. 31.
Participants follow the story, which is broken down page by page and displayed in the windows of 10 downtown businesses in the 400 block of East Grand Avenue. Families are asked to keep at least 6 feet away from others throughout the stroll.
“We had such a successful Story Stroll this summer, and it was so well received, we decided to do another one for the winter," said Amy Mitchell, marketing and communications coordinator for the Beloit Public Library. "It’s a great opportunity for people to visit and window-shop, see the decorations downtown or stop in a business and pick up a gift for a family member. It’s a win-win situation.”
The Downtown Beloit Winter Story Stroll begins at the Beloit Daily News, 444 E. Grand Ave., the former home of the Turtle Creek Bookstore, and ends at Beloit College’s CELEB, 437 E. Grand Ave. All 10 businesses are located on the 400 block of Grand Avenue.
The featured book is “The Silver Snow Day,” which describes how a boring snow day turns into an adventure when Jeannie can finally go outside to play in the snow in her silver snowsuit.
The book is written by Wisconsin author Jean Ottellien and illustrated by Don Ricchio. Ottellien gave the library permission to use the book and will host a virtual Facebook Live author talk at 10 a.m. Dec. 11 on Beloit Public Library’s Facebook page.
Mitchell hopes the stroll will encourage reading as a safe activity for families. She said it’s a great way for the library to do outreach with families during the pandemic.
“It’s great for the community, family and helps out businesses a little bit,” Mitchell said.