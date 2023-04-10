JANESVILLE — Along Janesville’s grocers’ row, competition has heated up.
A large new Hy-Vee opened in February inside a former Shopko big box store on Humes Road, within sight of longtime local grocer Woodman’s Food Market.
In a printed flyer placed in the mailboxes of local residents last week, Woodman’s compared its prices to Hy-Vee, saying it could save shoppers money. Hy-Vee, meanwhile, recently posted in-store signs showing customers pay more for some products at Woodman’s.
Both grocery stores offer drive-up for online pickups, electric car charging stations and expansive parking lots. They share a four-way stop on North Lexington Drive that the city of Janesville installed to control the flow of vehicle traffic in and out of their adjacent parking lots.
A non-scientific check this week of prices by a reporter, on staples like milk and eggs, showed some items were cheaper at Woodman’s. Some varieties of meat appeared to be more expensive at Hy-Vee. And some items — like granola bars — seemed comparable.
Time has a cost, too. Both stores are about the same square footage, and it took about the same amount of time to fill a small basket of comparable items. In the end, how fast you get out with your purchases depends in part on whether you use the clerk-staffed or the quicker self check-out.
Hy-Vee does have Wahlburger’s, a sit-down hamburger restaurant. While waiting for a burger to cook you can watch 12 different TV screens, showing sporting events. It also has an in-store pharmacy.
Outside Hy-Vee on a recent day, shoppers came and went, crossing on the stamped concrete patio that skirts the front of the supermarket.
At least one Janesville youth was doing her own selling. Annabelle Hundt sat at an outdoor table selling Girl Scouts cookies.
Hundt said she’d sold cookies to 42 customers and was pleased with that result, but said another combination big box store and grocer in Janesville is an even better placed to set up a table. There are more people coming in and out of Walmart than either Hy-Vee or Woodman’s, she said.
“Walmart’s the best place to sit to sell Girl Scouts cookies,” Hundt said. “It’s where everybody goes to shop.”
