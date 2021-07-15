JANESVILLE
The Rock County Council on Aging is offering two Stepping On fall prevention classes in partnership with Mercyhealth Systems and SSM Health Dean Medical.
These seven-week workshops are for residents age 60 and older who have fallen or fear falling. Coursework includes strength and balance exercises, home safety check suggestions, expert guest speakers, and a medication review.
One workshop will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays from July 10 to Aug. 31 at SSM Health Dean Medical, 3200 E. Racine St. Register by July 16.
The second workshop will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays from Aug. 5 to Sept. 16 at Mercy Mall, 1010 N. Washington St. Register by July 26.
A $15 donation is suggested to cover costs of class materials. Scholarships are also available.
For questions, call the Council on Aging at 608-757-5309 or sign up online at www.co.rock.wi.us/aging.