JANESVILLE

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-1st District, will hold his ninth telephone town hall at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, according to a news release from Steil’s office.

Constituents are invited to ask questions or share their concerns during the town hall.

The call could be delayed because of the fluctuating voting schedule in the House of Representatives.

Those interested in joining the town call should call 877-229-8493 and use PIN 118308.