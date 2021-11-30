Representative Bryan Steil is offering Mobile Staff Office hours in Southeast Wisconsin for constituents needing help with federal casework issues.

Local office hours will be held Wednesday, Dec. 1, from:

  • 9 to 10 a.m. at Johnstown Community Center, 9337 E. County A, Janesville.
  • 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. at Clinton Village Hall, 301 Cross St., Clinton.
  • 1 to 2 p.m. at Darien Village Hall, 24 N. Wisconsin St., Darien.
  • 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Walworth Village Hall, 227 N. Main St., Walworth.

Steil will not attend these office hours. Residents will talk with the congressman’s staff about issues or concerns about the federal government.

