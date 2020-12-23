JANESVILLE
Three local students were nominated by Congressman Bryan Steil to attend United States service academies, according to a news release from Steil’s office.
Students applying to the academies must receive a nomination from an authorized source, such as a member of Congress, according to the release.
The students nominated include:
Jeffrey Meersman of Delavan. Meersman was nominated for appointment to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; and United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
George Smith of Janesville. Smith was nominated for appointment to the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.
Kiel Wolff of Janesville. Wolff was nominated for appointment to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Meersman, Smith and Wolff were among 17 students in the state to receive a nomination from Steil.
“These young men and women have excelled in the classroom, extracurriculars, and have a passion to service,” said Steil in the news release. “I am confident these future leaders will serve our nation well.”
Individual academies will review student applications and nominations before accepting applicants to their program, according to the release.