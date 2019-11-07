U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil has awarded a Congressional Recognition of Service to a Janesville man.

The Janesville Republican announced two awardees, Bob Engstrom of Janesville and Brad Behling of Kenosha, in Racine on Thursday.

Steil also announced a veteran of the year for the 1st Congressional District, Richard “Dick” Vallin, a retired Navy commander who is active in the Racine community and in veterans issues.

Engstrom served in the Army for two years, attaining the rank of sergeant. He is currently the secretary of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 236, which educates high school and college students about the Vietnam War, according to a news release.

The chapter’s work and Engstrom’s role in it were featured in The Gazette last year.

“From coordinating the Janesville Police Department’s Kids Night Out to running training programs for the Military Honors Squad, which performs during military funerals, Bob is an asset to our community. Thanks to Bob for his selfless sacrifice and passion for helping others,” Steil in the news release.

“I am honored to receive this recognition,” Engstrom said. “Thank you to Rep. Steil, my family and our Janesville community for your continued support of veterans.”

Engstrom is an active member of his church, working with Second Harvest Food Bank to help those in need, helping students in need at Craig and Parker high schools during Christmastime and traveling with his church group to assist hurricane relief efforts in the South, according to the release.

More than 30 veterans who live in the 1st District were nominated for the 2019 awards. An advisory board reviewed the nominations, evaluating commitment to service, spirit of excellence and dedication to community and fellow veterans.