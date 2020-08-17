Rep. Bryan Steil has launched a Congressional App Challenge for middle and high school students in the 1st Congressional District.
Participants in the contest are challenged to create an original app to demonstrate their understanding of computer programming skills, such as writing code.
“This is an innovative way for kids to be creative, learn new skills and become involved in the STEM field at an early age,” Steil is quoted as saying in a news release.
Apps must have some degree of functionality and be original and solely owned by the contestants. Participants may compete in the challenge individually or in groups up to four, according to the release.
A panel of judges from the state’s 1st District will judge the apps based on the quality of the idea, implementation and how students have demonstrated their understanding of computer programming skills.
Steil will recognize the winning app in December, and it will be eligible for display in the U.S. Capitol building, on the Congressional App Challenge website and on house.gov.
Students should register by Sept. 1 by visiting congressionalappchallenge.us and clicking on the “Students” section. Apps will be accepted until 11 a.m. Oct. 19.