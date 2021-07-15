JANESVILLE
Rep. Bryan Steil announced registration for the national Congressional App Challenge is now open to middle and high school students residing or attending school in the state’s 1st Congressional District.
“I am excited to help bring the Congressional App Challenge to students in Southeast Wisconsin,” Steil said in a news release. “While enjoying summer vacation and preparing for the fall, the Congressional App Challenge allows students to be creative and continue learning through an innovative program.”
Students are challenged to create apps with some degree of functionality. Submissions must be original creations under the sole ownership of the students. Entries can be from individual students or teams of up to four.
Applications can be submitted through Nov. 1.
Apps will be scored by a panel of judges based on the quality of the app idea, implementation of the idea and demonstration of understanding of computer programming skills.
Winning apps will be honored by Steil and are eligible to be displayed at the U.S. Capitol building, on the Congressional App Challenge website and on house.gov.
To register, visit congressionalapp challenge.us.