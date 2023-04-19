top story Statewide tornado drill postponed GAZETTE STAFF Apr 19, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JANESVILLE — The Wisconsin Statewide Tornado Drill which was scheduled for Thursday has been postponed until Friday.The tornado/severe weather sirens in Rock County will be tested on Friday at 1:45 p.m. and at 6:45 p.m.Rock County residents are encouraged to have an emergency plan in case of severe weather and to be aware of weather forecasts so they are prepared for severe weather. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Public record for April 19, 2023 The Gazette, affiliate papers, announce news coverage changes UAW, Blackhawk Community Credit Union, agree to new labor contract YWCA Stand Against Racism events will go on Janesville Craig High School inducts 3 new Wall of Honor members Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW