From left, William Batt of Hellas Construction, Beloit Turner School District Superintendent Dennis McCarthy, Turner School Board President John Turner, Stateline Family YMCA President and CEO Ann Hankins, and YMCA Board President Rob Hendrickson turn dirt as part of a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning for the installation of artificial turf on two fields at the Stateline Family YMCA Youth Sports Complex in Beloit.
The Stateline Family YMCA announced a partnership with Beloit Turner High School for the installation of artificial turf on two fields at the Stateline Family YMCA Youth Sports Complex on Prairie Avenue in a Monday morning groundbreaking ceremony.
The new turf will be installed at one baseball field and one softball field at the complex.
William Batt of Hellas Construction, Beloit Turner School District Superintendent Dennis McCarthy, School Board President John Turner, Stateline Family YMCA President and CEO Ann Hankins, and YMCA Board President Rob Hendrickson each took a ceremonial shovelful of earth to mark the beginning of construction on what they said is an important offering for the community.
The collaboration will allow children in the Beloit area to come full circle in their baseball and softball experiences. Kids can begin T-ball at age 3 at the complex, and Turner High athletes will have the opportunity to complete their high school careers on the same fields, Hankins said.
“We are excited for this opportunity to help the youth in Beloit develop not only baseball and softball skills, but to be a vital part in their fundamental development in caring, honesty, respect and responsibility,” she said.
Hankins said the project was several years in the making and went on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pause helped everyone realize the critical importance of youth sports, getting kids playing and active, and family engagement.
“There are opportunities for families and neighbors to cheer on their ball player,” Hankins said. “We will get to play more baseball and softball games.”
Hankins said those at the Y are hoping the project will serve as a launching pad in bringing the Beloit community together. The Y will continue to develop partnerships with other organizations and school districts with the goal of putting artificial surfaces on additional fields over the next several years. The turf also will be a draw for tournament organizers who might bring events to the fields, which could stimulate economic development for Beloit.
McCarthy said the upgraded fields were exciting not only because of their proximity to Turner schools and students but to all kids who will have the chance to play on top-quality fields.
Sign up our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.