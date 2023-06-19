Christian Sullivan throws his toy plane into the air while attending Bessie’s Diner’s fifth annual Fly-in or Drive-in Pancake Breakfast with his family at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville on Saturday, June 17.
A family watches as a planes taxis to a parking spot during Bessie’s Diner’s fifth annual Fly-in or Drive-in Pancake Breakfast at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville on Saturday, June 17.
Grayson Carroll throws a toy airplane he received while with family visiting Bessie’s Diner’s fifth annual Fly-in or Drive-in Pancake Breakfast at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville on Saturday morning. The breakfast was held outside Bessie’s Diner near the runway, where visitors were able to get an up-close look at vintage several new and vintage planes.
Those visiting Bessie’s Diner’s fifth annual Fly-in or Drive-in Pancake Breakfast at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville get an up-close look at several new and vintage planes. Planes like this 1942 Boeing Stearman Model 75 biplane were used as military trainers during World War II.
Young families walk about as they take an up-close look at several new and vintage planes display during Bessie’s Diner’s fifth annual Fly-in or Drive-in Pancake Breakfast at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville on Saturday, June 17.
Pilot Ken Bowdish stands by the Beechcraft T-34 Mentor he flew from Popular Grove, Ill. for the fifth annual Fly-in or Drive-in Pancake Breakfast hosted by Bessie’s Diner’s at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport in Janesville on Saturday, June 17.
