The southbound flyover ramp of Interstate 90/39 and Interstate 43 will open Wednesday, and the other flyover ramps are expected to open by Nov. 16, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The entire Interstate project is slated to be complete by December.
One of the flyover ramps connecting Interstate 90/39 and Interstate 43 in Beloit is set to open today, Nov. 10, as the final stages of construction begin to wrap up for the multiyear project.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the flyover ramp connecting southbound I-90/39 to I-43 will open today and that the additional flyover ramps are expected to open by Nov. 16, project communications manager Steven Theisen said.
“We are excited to approach the finish line on the I-39/90 and I-43 interchange reconfiguration in Beloit,” Theisen said.
This means that all southbound traffic wishing to enter Beloit must now use exit 2 (Hart Road) and follow Highway 81 (Milwaukee Road) into Beloit. All northbound lanes of I-90/39 between Illinois and Madison opened last week, marking a major step toward traffic flows returning to normal.
Theisen said all southbound lanes of I-90/39 in Dane and Rock counties are expected to open by Nov. 19, with the final stages of the I-43 interchange in Beloit to wrap up in early December. Completion of the interchange would mark the end of the major project that began in 2017 after years of preparation and design work by the DOT.
With the new traffic flows, Theisen said drivers should pay attention to the road and follow posted signage to reach their destinations.
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said she was “thrilled that a significant portion of this project is opening.”
“The new interchange will be safer for our community and provides much-needed infrastructure to support Beloit’s unprecedented economic growth,” Luther said.
The project was part of the expansion and improvement of I-90/39 that spanned 45 miles from Beloit to Madison. The project expanded the Interstate from two lanes in each direction to three over the entire distance; the number of lanes grew to four in each direction through Janesville. The project included the reconfiguration of 11 interchanges.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.