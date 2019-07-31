DELAVAN

State regulators sanctioned a Delavan car dealership after a customer reported the dealership refused to reverse a purchase within the required three-day right-to-cancel period, a state official said.

Kunes Country Ford Lincoln, 1234 E. Geneva St., Delavan, was sanctioned for improperly conducting an off-premises sale, failure to properly reassign the title for vehicles, incomplete purchase contracts and having unlicensed salespersons, according to a news release from the state Division of Motor Vehicles.

Michael Domke, chief of the dealer and agent section, said Kunes from June 11 to 13 conducted an off-premises sale in Kenosha. A customer who bought a vehicle there later returned to rescind the transaction, but the dealership refused, Domke said.

The customer called a Milwaukee television station and later state regulators, who contacted the dealership. Kunes then agreed to unwind the transaction, Domke said.

The state sanctions do not carry any monetary penalties, but as part of the special order, Kunes acknowledges the violations and affirms the violations will not happen again, Domke said.