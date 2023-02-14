New flashers and gates are planned to be installed at the Wisconsin & Southern Railroad’s Beloit Avenue crossing a few blocks east of the former GM site in Janesville. Above, a truck drives through the crossing on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
JANESVILLE — A few rail crossings near the former General Motors plant on the Janesville’s south side are in line for safety upgrades, with one crossing seeing its first significant improvement in years.
If the company can work past supply chain disruptions it says has slowed the project down, Wisconsin & Southern Railroad’s Beloit Avenue crossing a few blocks east of the former GM site will see new flashers and gates installed where state traffic counts show between 7,000 and 10,000 vehicles pass each day.
Meanwhile, another a Union Pacific railroad crossing at Delavan Drive just west of Center Avenue is among a raft of area crossings now docketed by the state’s main railroad safety regulator for a safety investigation. At the same time, the Union Pacific line would see two highway bridges above it rebuilt in 2024 as part of a major reconstruction of a 1.3 mile stretch of Center Avenue, from the Five Points near downtown south to Nicolet Street, according to state Department of Transportation project plans unveiled last year.
Both crossings are tied to rail lines that run in and out of the former GM property, including the Union Pacific spur that could be adjacent to a proposed intermodal rail-to-semitrailer truck transfer site at the former JATCO auto haul away site on the property’s south side.
Janesville City Engineer Brad Reents said he’s not seen any specific plans for private rail upgrade plans at the former GM site, although site owner Commercial Development Company announced last summer upgrades are planned for four of the six rail spurs that once operated at the former JATCO. That would be part of what the company says could be a multiphase intermodal redevelopment.
Janesville Economic Development Director Jimsi Kuborn deferred to the city’s engineering office on questions about adjacent rail crossing upgrades being eyed at Delavan Drive and planned at Beloit Ave. She said city is “still working through the current property owner (Commercial Development’s proposal to activate the intermodal (site.)”
Reents said any estimates now of potential rail traffic increases at the GM site, along with guesses as to what the state could require for upgrades related to a growing influx, would be “speculative.”
Reents said the DOT is still working out details for various rail infrastructure and safety upgrades, including the Union Pacific crossing at West Delavan Drive that could happen alongside a more immediate development on the south side—the state’s planned rebuild next year of Center Avenue.
The Beloit Avenue crossing, where a Wisconsin & Southern spur crosses east to west, is being reconfigured with gates and sign improvements to give motorists more advance warning, according to orders through the Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Railroads.
There have been just four recorded vehicle-versus-train accidents at the Beloit Avenue crossing since the mid-1970s, and the crossing has a low volume of trains passing daily.
But according to state records, a 2018 study of lines of sight and possible vehicle conflicts at the crossing led to a finding that the site needed improved early warning signs for motorists as well as gates. The state reported that average train speeds up to 40 miles per hour at the crossing create an overriding need for the upgrades.
Wisconsin & Southern had a deadline last month to make the Beloit Avenue upgrades, but it filed for an extension citing supply chain problems, including for concrete.
Reents said he’s unaware of any other rail crossings in Janesville with active state work orders that face delays.
The state is giving Wisconsin & Southern until September to complete the work, according to a state notice mailed to The Gazette.
The rail commissioner’s office did not immediately respond to inquiries from The Gazette on whether increased rail traffic at the former GM property traffic would prompt further upgrades at crossings or bridges.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.