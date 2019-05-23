Wisconsin State Patrol senior trooper James Kicmol pulled his Ford Explorer to a stop alongside a grassy Interstate 90/39 median.

As traffic whizzed by, Kicmol pointed a laser gun at passing vehicles to test speeds. It didn’t take long to find someone going over the limit.

The driver was going 82 mph in a 70 mph zone. With a 60 mph construction area just up the road, Kicmol felt compelled to pull over this man from Michigan.

This stop ended in a warning. But Kicmol stressed that people need to slow down while driving on the Interstate—especially in construction zones and especially with Memorial Day weekend approaching.

The state patrol and the state Department of Transportation collaborated to host media ride alongs Wednesday, giving area reporters a look at a typical day’s traffic.

Construction crews have spent the past few years reconfiguring and expanding the Interstate between Madison and the state line. The number of lanes will increase from four overall to six, including a total of eight lanes through Janesville.

Current work zones cover most of Rock County, going from Beloit to Newville. A smaller section in Dane County between Stoughton and the Madison beltline is also lined with orange barrels.

Construction zone or not, Kicmol said most crashes are caused by a few common reasons: following too closely, speeding and inattentive driving.

At the very least, people seem to be more accepting of construction-related delays and more willing to drive carefully in work zones. State statistics show there were 31 crashes within the Beloit to Madison work zone corridor in April, compared to a three-year April average of 48 between 2016 and 2018.

To many drivers, seeing a state trooper might trigger a quick response to hit the brakes.

That’s by design, Kicmol said.

State troopers don’t circle highways on a “ticket-writing frenzy.” They are there to encourage drivers into “voluntary compliance” with traffic laws, he said.

Whether that’s through citations, warnings or merely the presence of trooper vehicles, the state patrol is there to keep drivers safe, he said.

This weekend, the state patrol will have as many troopers policing the roads as possible. Holiday weekends naturally have more drivers and more crashes, Kicmol said.

He recommended drivers make sure they follow basic safety procedures: obey speed limits, wear seat belts and stay attentive. Anyone traveling should make sure they know their route and take some extra preparations, such as having food, water and a properly inflated spare tire, he said.

Those are little things that people don’t appreciate until they’re in an emergency, he said.

As for the Wisconsinite gripe that Illinois drivers flood the roads on holiday weekends, Kicmol said Illinois residents probably have similar complaints about those from Wisconsin.

But he did say some Illinois drivers don’t always know how to adjust from breakneck Chicago metro area traffic once they cross the border.

“It’s just an observation,” he said.