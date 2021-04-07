TOWN OF LA PRAIRIE
The state Office of the Commissioner of Railroads has approved a request to add no-passing-zone markings near a railroad crossing on County J for traffic safety purposes.
The agency approved a Wisconsin Department of Transportation request to install a double-yellow no-passing zone centerline and other pavement markings on East Woodman Road near the intersection with County J, according to a news release issued this week.
The markings will prevent vehicles that are turning left from driving around down gates at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing at County J, according to the release.
The agency in 2019 approved upgrading signals at the crossing by Dec. 31, 2022.
Under the amended order, Rock County will provide the funding, and the town of La Prairie will install and maintain the pavement markings.