ORFORDVILLE

Two state legislators will host a listening session to discuss accessibility of high-speed internet in rural communities.

Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, and state Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, will host a listening session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Orfordville Village Hall, 303 E. Beloit St., according to a news release.

The legislators will be joined by Steve Schneider, president and CEO of Bug Tussel Wireless, and April Fuhr, who serves Green and Lafayette counties with the wireless company.

Schneider and Fuhr will discuss their plans for service in western Rock County and help facilitate discussion, according to the release.

Legislators have heard concerns about internet access and will host the event to hear what constituents want to see done by the state to better connect people online, according to the release.