EVANSVILLE
City officials hope a state grant could help pay for unexpected maintenance on the Lake Leota dam.
Officials agreed to apply for the Department of Natural Resources’ municipal dam grant program, which splits dam repair costs between the agency and the municipality.
If the city receives a grant, it would cover half of the estimated $114,190 cost to repair spalling on the dam walls—or $57,095. The city would pay the other half.
Spalling occurs when water enters concrete and forces the concrete’s surface to peel, pop out or flake off.
An inspector recommended power washing algae off the dam walls to see what was underneath the algae, and that’s when city officials saw that the algae was hiding a spalling problem, said Chad Renly, the city’s municipal services director.
Renly said the repairs won’t be major. He said spalling is a common problem with dams because of wear and tear from freezing, thawing and water constantly running over the concrete year after year.
The city applied for the grant Feb. 28, and the DNR is reviewing it. Renly said city officials expect to hear from the agency in about a month. Receiving the grant would be a big help because the repairs weren’t anticipated.
“It’s a huge help. We weren’t expecting to have to do this,” he said. “We didn’t realize there was this spalling there until we had a dam inspection done. When you have a dam repair that’s not expected, a grant like this helps out a lot to help cover those costs.”
The city would have three years to make the repairs if it gets the grant. It likely would complete the project in the next year, Renly said.