EVANSVILLE

Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials will hold a public information meeting about Highway 59 from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Evansville City Hall, 31 S. Madison St.

DOT representatives will discuss a reconstruction and resurfacing project planned for Highway 59. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023 and will cover Highway 59 from Highway 213 to Garrison Drive.

Residents are invited to discuss concerns and questions about the project.

For more information, contact project manager Chris Hazard at 608-245-2652 or Christopher.hazard@dot.wi.gov.