MADISON

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has dismissed a complaint against the Janesville city manager and unnamed members of the city council.

"The Wisconsin Elections Commission finds that the complaint of Jan Chesmore against Mark Freitag and unnamed members of the Janesville City Council does not raise a reasonable suspicion that a violation of the electioneering provisions occurred," the commission wrote in a Thursday letter to the city.

In May, Freitag sent a cease-and-desist letter to Chesmore, who in April made an unsuccessful run for city council. The letter was sent after Chesmore publicly questioned why Freitag had visited Janesville polling places during the April 2 election.

Chesmore made her remarks during the public comment portion of the April 22 council meeting. She said she had experience as a poll worker, and nobody is allowed to “shake hands and kiss babies” at a polling place.

In her May 28 complaint to the elections commission, Chesmore wrote that Freitag on Election Day "admitted, in a letter to me from his attorney, that he visited all ten polling locations" in the city but did not sign a poll observer log. A friend told Chesmore she overheard Freitag at a polling location saying "he hoped the current members would stay on the Council," according to the complaint.

Chesmore wrote in her complaint that the city clerk informed her "several current and former City Council members routinely visited polling locations during past elections ... This conduct is also a violation state law."

The elections commission dismissed her complaint Wednesday.

A news release issued Friday by the city reads, in part: "Administering fair and legal elections remains a core function of the city of Janesville. City staff involved in the administration of elections will continue to uphold the utmost ethical standards and ensure that all voters in Janesville have the ability to exercise their civic right to participate in elections, as affirmed by the Wisconsin Elections Commission."