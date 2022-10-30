JANESVILLE — Local voters might mostly know about the candidates running for Wisconsin and U.S. Congressional offices from what they’ve seen and read in millions of dollars of campaign ads, that for months have filled their TVs and phones.

Now, in the final days before the Nov. 8 midterm election, candidates are staking a late campaign trail through Rock County, with evidence that their races remain a scrum that could be won and lost in the smaller cities and rural fringes of Wisconsin. It's a geographically expansive, politically divided battleground state with some of the most hotly contested races in the country.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson makes a campaign stop Sunday at The Lot in downtown Clinton.
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes makes a campaign stop to visit supporters at CheezHEAD Brewing in Beloit on Friday. Barnes is running against U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in this year's election.
U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., waits to speak during a visit to the grand opening of HealthNet of Rock County’s new building in downtown Janesville on Friday. Steil's challenger in 2022 is Democrat Ann Roe, a Janesville resident like Steil.
Ann Roe, the Democratic candidate running in Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District, speaks during a pro-abortion rights rally titled 'My Body My Future' at the ARISE Town Square pavilion in downtown Janesville on Oct. 23.
Mandela Barnes-branded stickers and pins are spread on a table at CheezHEAD Brewing in Beloit on Friday. Barnes, the Democratic lieutenant governor, is running for Senate against Sen. Ron Johnson.
