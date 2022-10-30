JANESVILLE — Local voters might mostly know about the candidates running for Wisconsin and U.S. Congressional offices from what they’ve seen and read in millions of dollars of campaign ads, that for months have filled their TVs and phones.
Now, in the final days before the Nov. 8 midterm election, candidates are staking a late campaign trail through Rock County, with evidence that their races remain a scrum that could be won and lost in the smaller cities and rural fringes of Wisconsin. It's a geographically expansive, politically divided battleground state with some of the most hotly contested races in the country.
At campaign stops this weekend, some candidates focused on wooing hundreds of thousands of voters in Milwaukee and suburban collar communities in the state’s far southeastern corner.
Yet both Republican and Democratic candidates also stopped off in Rock County, largely focusing here on grassroots organizing and mobilizing harder-to-reach rural voters.
Michels
Republican construction magnate and gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels spent part of his day Sunday in a tan barn coat and blue jeans on the campaign trail with U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, a businessman and conservative Republican from Wisconsin. They appeared at a park in Clinton, a typically Republican-leaning farming community in Rock County, 9 miles northeast of Beloit
On the way into Clinton, Michels would have passed recently harvested rural farm fields lined with dozens of campaign signs bearing his name.
The roadside signs also listed the names of other Republican candidates, including Johnson and U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, the Republican incumbent in the race for the 1st Congressional District. Steil is seeking reelection in a district to which, as a result of redistricting, thousands of new Rock County voters in the city of Beloit have been added this year.
Barnes
On Saturday, meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes was flanked during a Milwaukee visit by former President Barack Obama, both Democrats. The high-profile show of party support was aimed at leveling the ground in Barnes’ campaign against Johnson, who still holds an edge in some statewide polls.
But when Barnes stopped off Friday at CheezHEAD Brewing, a beer bar in downtown Beloit, population 35,000, he wasn’t flanked by Obama -- or anybody else.
He stood solo in front of his campaign bus in the back lot outside the bar, elevated a foot or so above the crowd on a small wooden riser — an actual, political soapbox.
Get out the vote
Barnes has faced an onslaught of ads by Johnson and his backers, online and on TV, that seek to tie the lieutenant governor’s earlier policies to incidences of major crime across Wisconsin.
Barnes spoke for about 15 minutes to a friendly crowd of about 100 people, most wearing campaign buttons stamped with his portrait. As Barnes’ staff handed out stacks of campaign window signs, he spoke not so much about his stances on crime and community policing but rather on getting out the vote.
He pleaded for mobilizing the vote and early voting, especially in smaller and rural voting wards where a handful of voters can tip the result.
This week
Gov. Tony Evers plans to visit Beloit this week after a stop he made at a local labor union hall in Janesville last week. Barnes intends to hit up a coffee shop in Janesville in the coming week, his campaign said.
Robert LaFleur, a Beloit resident and professor of anthropology and history who attended Barnes’ stop on Friday, grew up in Minnesota in the 1970s. He recalls some political candidates in that era throwing much of their campaign effort at urban Minneapolis voters.
Some of those candidates, he recalls, ran away with the urban vote only to be pounded in dozens of smaller rural districts. LaFleur, a Barnes supporter, pointed to some races this November, including between Evers and Michels, that he said are a toss-up or near toss-up.
LaFleur gave Barnes credit for the time he’s spent stumping in more rural central and northern Wisconsin.
“It’s important for candidates to come to places like Beloit. It’s obvious to all of us,” LaFleur said. “Previous (Democratic) candidates, like in the 2016 (presidential) election, I liked them very much, but they didn’t come to Beloit.”
The comment was aimed at former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who LaFleur called “talented” but said was mistaken in her decision in 2016 to trot “surrogates” to appear in her place in Wisconsin’s smaller cities and rural farming communities.
That year, presidential candidates Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, Ted Cruz and John Kasich all visited Rock County. At the time, Janesville native Paul Ryan was the Republican Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
LaFleur said outside that election year, “too many” candidates who seek working-class support have in the past eschewed rural areas of the state.
Redistricting
In the wake of redistricting this year, Rock County voters in southern Wisconsin's redrawn 1st Congressional District could have significantly more clout in deciding the race between incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil and Ann Roe than might have been the case in the past. Both Steil and Roe are from Janesville.
The redistricting added 15,000 more Rock County voters who live in Janesville, Beloit and surrounding rural areas, to the 1st Congressional District.
Beloit and Janesville, with a combined population of about 100,000, have in past elections skewed Democratic in major Congressional and presidential elections.
Steil
On Sunday, in between speaking to voters at Johnson and Michels’ stop in Clinton, Steil told The Gazette he added a campaign office in downtown Beloit as one way to reach a broadening Rock County constituency in the 1st District.
Steil said he has focused his campaign time in Beloit on making stops at gas stations. He said he's talked to local voters who tell him their biggest concern is inflation, specifically the rising cost of everyday items.
Steil said he believes Democrats are selectively downplaying the strain of inflation on small-town and rural Americans.
“I’ve met people (in Beloit) who said they voted for Joe Biden, they say they historically have been Democrats," Steil said. Now "they’re just so frustrated because they can’t afford things that their families most need. These are the same people that I think have been among the most receptive to my message," he said.
Roe
Ann Roe launched her grassroots campaign against Steil in June, prior to the Wisconsin and U.S. Supreme Court's redrawing the 1st Congressional District's boundaries.
In an interview this weekend, she said she spent part of her morning Saturday stumping at a farmers market in downtown Janesville, where she chatted with families and market vendors.
Roe, a small-business operator and leader of a downtown Janesville small-business consortium, has sought to flip the vote among more typically conservative rural parts of the district’s newly expanded Rock County territory.
Roe said she has focused on connecting with small, farm-based business operators, some she knows from years of spending time at farmers markets.
Roe said the middle-class rural voters she has spoken to, including in Rock County, appear most concerned about the cost of health care and future decisions in “reproductive health care.”
Roe said she supports people having a choice on reproductive rights, and she has criticized Steil for what she says is his hardline stance against the right to choose on abortion.
Roe said among new rural Rock County voters added through redistricting, she’s found growing support for her views on health care and reproductive health.
“That (redistricting) to me has had a huge impact on balancing traditional, Republican and Democratic areas," she said. "So we are as balanced as we've been in quite some time, making it very competitive, and from my standpoint, I think, very winnable.”