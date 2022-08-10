Area voters cast ballots Tuesday in state Assembly primaries, setting up November general election contests.
District 31
In the 31st Assembly District, Ellen Schutt of Clinton prevailed in a Republican primary over Maryann Zimmerman and Jason Dean, both of Whitewater. With 99% of ballots counted, Schutt had claimed 42.5%, Zimmerman 31.5% and Dean 25.9% of the total votes cast.
Schutt will run against Brienne Brown, of Whitewater, in November. Assembly District 31 spans southeastern Rock County, seven Walworth County townships and the city of Elkhorn.
District 32
Incumbent Tyler August, of Geneva, beat out Bart Williams, who has homes in both Delavan and West Bend, in the 32nd Assembly District Republican primary. With 99% of ballots counted, August captured 74.7% of the vote compared to Williams’ 25.3%.
On Wednesday, Williams wrote in an email to the Gazette that he does not intend to concede the race to August. Williams wrote that he did not trust the county's voting system to provide accurate results.
Adam Jaramillo of Williams Bay was the only Democrat in the race. The district serves mostly southern Walworth County and the town of Wheatland in Kenosha County
District 33
In a Republican primary for the 33rd Assembly District, Scott Johnson prevailed over Dale Oppermann. With 99% of ballots counted, Johnson took 51.6% of votes, Oppermann 48.4%.
Johnson will face state Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, in November. Vruwink ran after redistricting placed him outside of the 43rd District where he had been serving. The 33rd Assembly District includes Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, and areas to the west, as well as Palmyra and Eagle to the east, among other towns and villages.
District 43
For the 43rd Assembly District seat that Vruwink is vacating, Jenna Jacobson of Oregon beat out Matt McIntyre of Edgerton in a Democratic primary.
Jacobson hammered McIntyre by a 4-to-1 margin Tuesday in both her district’s major voting blocs in Rock and Dane counties.
With 99% of ballots counted, Jacobson took 82.8% of the vote compared to 17.2% for McIntyre.
In an interview Tuesday night, Jacobson said she’s put 1,000 miles on her minivan in a primary season that saw stops in her hometown, Stoughton and Edgerton, plus a recent tour of the Rock County 4-H Fair.
Whether it was voters she talked to in Dane County or Rock County, Jacobson said the bulk of people she connected with in the region seem concerned about women’s rights and the safety and cleanliness of the regional water supply and watershed.
She said most residents she’s spoken to have voiced concerns over partisan political “obstructionism” in a state Legislature that has remained dominated for a decade by conservative Republican lawmakers.
Jacobson’s presumptive challenger, town of Janesville Republican Marisa Voelkel, did not respond to a phone call from a Gazette reporter Tuesday night.
District 45
In a Democratic primary for the 45th Assembly District, Clinton Anderson of Beloit came out on top in a race against Ben Dorscheid of Belleville. With 99% of ballots counted, Anderson took 64.7% of the vote compared to 35.3% for Dorscheid.
“I wanted to thank everyone who came out and voted. I hope everyone can come out again in November so we can win this election,” Anderson said in an interview late Tuesday night. “I can’t do this alone.”
“I really look forward to bringing my insight that I gathered from my time at the city council and as a social worker up to the capital,” Anderson added.
Dorscheid said, meanwhile that “regardless of whoever wins or loses, I am proud of my campaign. I am willing to accept the results.”
Anderson is a member of the Beloit City Council and Dorscheid is a high school teacher. Current 45th Assembly Rep. Mark Spreitzer ran in the 15th State Senate District to succeed Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville. Jeff Klett of Beloit is the only Republican running for the 45th Assembly seat. The district covers southern and western Rock County and eight townships in Green County.