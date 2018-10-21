'Starting from behind': Addicted babies begin life in withdrawal

Rock County Heroin Task Force Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Prevention Committee

The Rock County Heroin Task Force's committee for neonatal abstinence syndrome prevention, overseen by Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change, has created brochures with resources for pregnant women who are addicted to share at local hospitals and clinics, said Shari Faber, program coordinator for JM4C.

Its resources list the following as benefits for pregnant women asking for help when addicted:

Pregnant women are moved to the top of waiting lists for treatment.

Child Protective Services will create a family safety plan so the baby can stay with his or her mother if the woman shows she is in recovery or wants to be.

Asking for help with substance abuse is not a reason for a child to be removed from a home.

Women can be more reliable and emotionally available for their children when they are sober.

For help finding services, call the Rock County Behavioral Health Intake at 608-757-5229.