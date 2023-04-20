JANESVILLE – Rainy weather did not keep community members away from the YWCA Rock County’s Stand Against Racism event on Thursday.
It was moved inside the Rock County Courthouse, kicking off Stand Against Racism Week in Rock County.
Community members continued to trickle into the courthouse as the clock inched closer to noon. A small conference room with about 80 seats filled up quickly by people ready to hear what the speakers had to say. Attendees sat shoulder to shoulder and stood along the walls and spilled into the hallway.
Speakers
Amiee Leavy, YWCA Rock County’s racial justice director, started off by thanking Rock County staff and community members for packing the room. She then shared that part of the YWCA’s mission of “eliminating racism and empowering women has been strengthened and tested, as you may have heard,” referencing County Board Supervisor Mike Zoril’s recent comments about the organization.
Leavy said that reminded her of two quotes, one by Theordore Roosevelt “it is not the critic who counts…The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena” or as she said “the women who are in the arena.”
Leavy then quoted Martin Luther King, Jr. “in the end we will remember not the words of our enemies but the silence of our friends.” She said everyone showing demonstrated “you will not be silent” and said she was grateful for their attendance.
Leavy also said that part of the YWCA’s campaign and theme for this year is “Advancing Justice: Ensuring Equity for All” because racism continues to be seen across the nation.
“There is much work to do,” she said.
Tawana Pritcherard, a senior at the Fresh Start program in Beloit, read “Equality,” a poem by T.R Takoda. Pritcherard said it illustrated that equality should be a right for everyone, no matter what.
Keynote speaker Heidi Deininger, the YWCA’s executive drector, spoke about the recent shootings of Ralph Yarl, Kaylin Gillis and Texas cheerleaders, who were shot for driving in the wrong driveway, walking to the wrong house, and entering the wrong car.
She discussed the mission of the program, the work it does with children and help it provides to women throughout the county. She also spoke of all of the events, meetings and conversations it partners on with other organizations to educate people and provide resources about diversity and inclusion.
She addressed Zoril's claims that the YWCA conducts training and “tries to influence local organizations in the matter of human resources. That we train people on conspiracy theories or critical race theory that causes low morale, and leaves people that are white feeling like they are being discriminated against because we are advocating for BIPOC people only.”
Deininger said the YWCA has not held training like this for local organizations but it does hold racial justice conference whre attendees can learn more about racial justice and have conversations. Speakers and topics are posted ahead of time and organizations are welcome to attend to learn more about issues in the world.
“It's an opportunity for people to share their perspective and their experiences within the dynamics of a racial justice conversation,” she said. “Perspectives are shared by white and BIPOC participants…to help with understanding.”
Deininger said the YWCA is a proponent of the First Amendment and said its talk about perspective on racial justice it is not meant to leave out anyone's perspective.
“We at the YWCA encourage sharing, conversation and collaboration,” she said.
Community members
Rock County Board Supervisor Jim Farrell said the chose to show up to the event because he and his wife, who taught a course on racism and tolerance, supporters in the fight to end racism. He said Zoril’s recent attempt to not declare this Stand Against Racism Week in the county brought this event to his attention.
“Racism is not to be accepted or tolerated in our country, our county or anywhere really,” he said.
Farrell said he has never had a problem with the training he gets from the YWCA. He said an event like Thursday’s is a way for people to show they won’t stand for racism and he was proud that the community attendance was strong.
“I’m very glad to see a good amount of people from the city of Janesville, Beloit and different parts of the community.” Farrell said. “This really says a lot about our community, to support the goal of this.”
“We all need to in our personal and private lives object to racism, and not sit there and remain silent,” he said.
Janesville resident Kim Hoholek said she has been a victim of racism when she was younger and she attended to show her support for the cause.
Hoholek said that she is proud to be a part of a community that showed up to the event but said she would love to see more.
“Today was a great start,” Hoholek said.
“For those who are standing silent in support, I would like to see them stand up and voice their support more and not be afraid,” Hoholek. “Don’t be afraid, just do it.”
Eagle staff
Billy Bob Grahn, a community member and an American Indian, said he comes from the Bad River reservation in northern Wisconsin.
Grahn said he has always attended the event in past year and he is a Native American Eagle staff carrier. He said bringing the Eagle staff to events requires special permission from an elder.
“This [the eagle staff] is like an ultimate symbol for standing against racism,” he said. “This is the first time I brought it here.”
He said when people carry an Eagle staff “it’s what is going on inside” and said staff represent fallen native veterans, and to care for them is “extremely powerful.”
He said when he heard about what happened at the county board meeting, he knew he needed to do something.
“You will never make it anywhere if you just call people names,” he said. “What this [the Eagle staff] means is very powerful and they do not come out very often, it is my way of showing that you can’t mess with us.”
Amiee Leavy said she is very proud of the community for attending said and people should also go to the Beloit event on April 27.