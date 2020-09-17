JANESVILLE
If it were a fall afternoon in 1970, Stan Fiedler’s garage atop the Prospect Avenue hill would be packed with a dozen or more teenage kids.
Somebody would be racking billiards on a pool table in the large garage—a space finished enough that it could have been the coolest apartment a 13-year-old boy could ever hope for. In the background, Tommy James and the Shondells’ “Crimson and Clover” would be playing on Fiedler’s jukebox, and popcorn would be bursting in a theater-style popper while pinball machines whizzed and buzzed.
A line of kids' bicycles parked outside would give anyone who approached an idea of who was hanging out at Stan’s place.
From the late 1950s through the early 1990s, Stan Fiedler ran a teen hangout for junior high school-age kids—a bridge between their Little League years and their car-cruising days.
Fiedler died Sept. 6 at a Janesville nursing home. He was 87.
Fiedler’s days of running Stan’s—a de-facto, mostly free youth activity center in his garage at 408 Prospect Ave.—were long gone, replaced in the 1980s by a video game arcade in the same garage. The arcade ultimately closed in Fiedler's later years.
But locals who hung out at Fiedler’s garage clubhouse (known as “Stan’s” or “Stan’s Place” and later “Stan’s Arcade”) remember the outsize role Stan's and its host played in their formative years.
“It was only two years, three years maybe, and then you were 16 and driving around. You’d gotten too old for Stan’s Place. But those couple of years, it seemed like a really long time. Lots of memories,” Janesville resident Rick Heck said.
Heck, who lived about a block from Fiedler’s house, was a Stan’s club member from about 1969 to 1971. He remembers Friday nights playing basketball on a court in front of Fiedler’s huge garage, seeing the bikes pile up as a few dozen club members poured in for sodas and pool.
He remembers leisurely afternoons after school when he and other students from St. Mary School would walk up the hill to Stan’s. Soda was 5 cents, and a game of billiards or pinball was 10 cents. A group of kids was always playing pickup basketball on the court.
Fiedler, who grew up at the house where he built the clubhouse, worked as a pressman for The Gazette and later for Rath until he retired in 2002.
He was a 1950 graduate of Janesville High School, and like many of the club members, a St. Mary School alum.
Pete Skelly, 67, recalls Fiedler's human presence in the background. He was the quiet but ever-present pulse that kept Stan's safe, functional and welcoming.
“Stan was pretty quiet. He’d sit on one corner of his couch and sort of police the area," Skelly said. "Everybody had to behave.
"If some 12-year-old kid showed up and wanted to play basketball, and there were a bunch of 14-year-olds playing, you had to let the 12-year-old play ball. If you didn’t, Stan would see you cutting that younger kid out of the loop. You’d get banned from the basketball court for a week.”
Skelly joined Stan's when he was about 14. It was the late '60s. At the time, Stan’s was a boys-only club. Later, Skelly said, Stan's opened to both boys and girls.
Skelly mused that today, a private club for teenagers in an adult’s garage would raise eyebrows. But back then, Janesville parents knew where their kids were, Skelly said, and they were playing basketball, munching popcorn or tilting a pinball machine at Stan's.
“Try to look at it through the eyes of a teenager or parent of the 1960s and 1970s,” he said. “It was just the first place—and at that time, the only place, actually—where you could go after school, relax, drink a pop, read a comic book. There were no Boys & Girls Club or things like that.”
In the early days, initiation to Stan's required a permission form from parents, Skelly said. Each new member had to fill out an application form Stan kept on file, and they'd get their portrait taken to add to the club’s wall of members.
“It was like the Elks or something like that. You had to apply to be in Stan’s, and you had to pass muster with Stan. Your attitude and everything had to be right to pass muster.”
Members said Stan’s in its early years did not seem conceived as a money-making enterprise. A 1964 Gazette news brief reported a theft that gives the scope of the club's revenues: The till, a money box with $57 in paper currency and coins, was stolen.
In a post on a local Facebook page last week, Rebecca Farrell, a friend and housekeeper of Fiedler’s, announced Stan’s death.
When she read comments and memories tacked onto her Facebook post by dozens of men now well into middle age, Farrell said she began to understand the lasting impact Stan and his club had on local youth.
"Talking with Stan in the past, I'm not sure he knew what he and his club meant to the young people who went there, what he was to them," Farrell said.
Janesville resident Rich Anderson, who once hung out at Stan’s, remembered having a special job at the club.
“A lot of good memories there. Stan used to send me and my buddy Al down to Dorothy’s Records to get new 45’s for the jukebox on occasion,” Anderson wrote.
Milton resident Dale D. Gosnell commented on the Facebook post that Fiedler was "an absolute genuine dude" who "always had a story, movie, and roll of quarters for the lost kids needing some real kid time."
"Thank you, Mr. Fiedler. Your kindness will always be remembered," Gosnell wrote.
Today, Fiedler’s home and garage have been converted to apartments. The garage where scores of young people hung out now has a red food truck parked in front.
When a Gazette reporter rang the doorbell at the house this week, no one answered.
Skelly said he thinks about Stan’s club every time he drives by Fiedler’s old house, which is the same color—pale green—as it was in the 1960s.
“I was kind of a nerd. I'm a book nut, but I met two other guys at Stan’s. They dragged me out of being a nerd and into playing basketball. You know, Stan just gave you a place,” Skelly said.
“Two of my friends and I who hooked up at Stan's, we went separate ways for a while, the military, college. But we’re still close. We talk about it all the time. Kids can run around and get in trouble. How might we have turned out if we hadn’t had Stan’s?”