FOOTVILLE
Stained-glass artist and cabinet maker Richard Snyder won’t know how the stained-glass window he is restoring looks until it’s lifted into place at the Luther Valley Historical Society in June.
He also plans to build a new Douglas fir frame for the old window in the former church building.
Snyder of Janesville, who has restored 25 stained-glass church windows and hundreds of lampshades and other windows, was asked to restore a large rosette window for the historical society’s new location.
The rosette, which depicts an amber crown and cross, measures 5 feet in diameter and was sorely in need of repair.
The historical treasure had been in the original Methodist Episcopal Church in Footville, a building that dated to the 1840s. The windows were removed after church services ceased and placed in storage, where they deteriorated.
Snyder first saw the window in 1994 when the church was getting estimates for window repairs. In the end, the church was unable to start the restoration process.
Snyder finally got a crack at it when the Luther Valley Historical Society gave the go-ahead. A society member, Ken Haberman, and his family decided to sponsor the project, Snyder said.
By this time, the window was in bad shape, and the glass was brittle.
“Eighty-five percent of the glass was broken and unusable,” he said. “The border and the medallion are the only true original pieces. The rest is all new.”
The project posed significant challenges.
“I picked it up out of storage and tried to salvage as much as I could,” he said. “You can’t put new with old. The texture and color is different. When it’s dark behind, it might look a good color, but in the light, it changes. You have to either use what you got or replace it all.
“The best option was to replace it all.”
Snyder worked to find the best colors to keep the original look but also have a fresh vibrancy when light hits it. In his studio and woodworking shop in Janesville, he hand cut 97 pieces to fit together.
“A giant puzzle is what it is,” he said.
Snyder starts a restoration by drawing out the design on clear plastic with each piece numbered. This was the most formidable task in this particular restoration.
He cut the grain of the glass in the opposite direction for the four golden diamonds to make it more stunning in the sunlight. He also selected colors, such as the gold, with other color streaks embedded within them.
“There are multicolored elements with each piece,” he said. “It must all blend together to flow, thousands of colors and shades.”
Because of the window’s large size, Snyder is unable to pick it up and truly know what it will look like at dawn or dusk.
After cutting the glass and arranging it, Snyder adds the leading between each piece. After the top is soldered, it is cemented with boiled linseed oil and paint thinner with whiting powder. The dough-like substance is forced under the lead to bind the glass to the lead and make it waterproof.
A 1-inch-thick storm window will protect the stained glass rosette.
“This will last for another 150 years or longer,” he said.
Snyder began woodworking in 1972 and made his first glass piece as a gift item. He eventually began offering stained-glass wall hangings through his company, Glass Impressions. He got into restoring and repairing stained-glass windows in 1992.