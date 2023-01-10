JANESVILLE—Brett VonBank, the new director of the soon-to-open Hy-Vee store on Janesville’s grocery-heavy northeast side, said the doors to the city’s newest supermarket will open sometime in early to mid-February.
VonBank himself just moved to Janesville from Rochester, Minnesota, but he won’t be the only person lonely in a new town for very long.
In the coming weeks, VonBank and a team of Hy-Vee recruiters now working in a pop-up job fair space at Uptown Janesville aim to fill more than 600 full-time and part-time positions to run the new store’s 18 different departments.
Wherever those workers come from, they, combined with the increased customer base the new store is expected to bring, will make the 2500 block of Humes Road busier than it has been since the Hy-Vee building’s former occupant, Shopko, shuttered in 2019.
Shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, VonBank and a dozen recruiters already were screening at least a dozen candidates who showed up for interviews about a half-hour before the indoor mall’s doors had even opened for the day.
VonBank has worked in grocery retail since he was a checkout line courtesy clerk as a teenager. He said Hy-Vee’s recruiting and hiring for its new store have kept recruiters and training specialists busy 10 hours a day. He said interest has come through Hy-Vee’s own recruitment, but much of the store’s rank-and-file applicants include people who have watched construction at the storefront and have been waiting for hiring to begin.
“Just the outreach from those that seek us out, people who’ve been waiting and wanting to apply with us has been fantastic,” VonBank said.
Retail labor trends
In a local market with more than a half-dozen other grocery sellers, not including convenience marts that have increasingly pivoted toward serving fresh grocery shoppers, VonBank said his recruiting experience has been good so far.
On a regional and nationwide scale, federal labor data shows the hiring environment is better than it would have been several months ago, especially for grocery stores.
Although unemployment locally remains historically low, at about 3% in Rock County, headwinds that include a continued shifts to e-commerce and lingering supply chain kinks driven by the pandemic have contributed to apparel and general merchandise retailers, big-box stores and shopping club stores shedding thousands of jobs over the last three months—even during the holiday shopping season—the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics said in its latest quarterly reporting.
That has hit retail-heavy markets such as nearby Rockford, Illinois, disproportionately hard. In Winnebago County, the bigger of the two Illinois counties that border Rock County, unemployment remains at nearly 6%.
The washout in some areas of the retail sector has at least in part helped fuel hiring in the grocery industry. Within the retail sector, grocers are among the few businesses that have seen a hiring surge recently. Supermarkets saw more than 10,000 positions filled in the final months of 2022, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.
That came as supermarkets saw a continued trend of people returning to in-person grocery shopping after the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020 and 2021.
Different jobs to fill
In Janesville, VonBank’s new Hy-Vee store’s hiring is varied. It combines several different departments within a food court area, including dedicated sections for fresh-made Italian food, sushi, Chinese food and fresh-made deli sandwiches.
That’s in addition to various grocery departments within the store, a Starbucks coffee shop, a shoe and clothing section, a full pharmacy, and a Wahlburger’s restaurant with a bar and outdoor dining area. Those workers all will be considered Hy-Vee employees, although their job duties vary widely.
Some employees also would man Hy-Vee’s online grocery operation, which includes a standalone drive-up area for customer pickup.
Many of the store’s general departments run from early in the day until late in the evening, meaning the store would operate on multiple shifts.
VonBank said he has noticed a common thread in his new community during interviews with prospective employees or through interactions with people who have no way of knowing he is affiliated with the city’s newest grocery store.
He said it’s something he thinks he can easily work with.
“The community and the people here are friendly.”