JANESVILLE—Brett VonBank, the new director of the soon-to-open Hy-Vee store on Janesville’s grocery-heavy northeast side, said the doors to the city’s newest supermarket will open sometime in early to mid-February.

VonBank himself just moved to Janesville from Rochester, Minnesota, but he won’t be the only person lonely in a new town for very long.

JVG_230111_GROCERY02.jpg
A banner declaring that Hy-Vee is looking for people to staff its new Janesville store is displayed in the store’s parking lot along Humes Road.
JVG_230111_GROCERY04.jpg
A Wahlburgers restaurant is part of the Hy-Vee development along Humes Road in Janesville. The store will also include a Starbucks, clothing and shoe departments, and a pharmacy.
