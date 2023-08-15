01STOCK_JANESVILLE_AMBULANCE_NEW
Anthony Wahl

Janesville — The Janesville Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred on the 1300 block of Laurel Avenue on Friday, Aug. 11.

Sgt. Glen Hageman confirmed that it was a domestic situation involving self defense and said more information will be released as the investigation continues.

  
