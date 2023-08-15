Stabbing reported Friday night in Janesville KATIE GARCIA katlyn.garcia@apg-sw.com Katlyn Garcia Author email Aug 15, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Anthony Wahl SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Janesville — The Janesville Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred on the 1300 block of Laurel Avenue on Friday, Aug. 11.Sgt. Glen Hageman confirmed that it was a domestic situation involving self defense and said more information will be released as the investigation continues. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Featured Local Savings Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Stabbing Self Defense Domestic Social_feed Katlyn Garcia Author email Recommended for you Trending Now West Court Street Pizza Hut to be replaced with a modern building Former inmate, charged with drug crimes on night of jail death, now sought on warrant Woodman's Center receives $1 million anonymous donation Janesville wheelchair user injured in hit and run Person found dead in town of Turtle home identified as missing Madison man Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW