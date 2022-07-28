The oldest Catholic church in Rock County is set for a major facelift this fall.
Nearly nine months after St. Patrick Catholic Parish’s 30-foot-tall steeple – that had tilted four degrees to the east after 157 years of towering over the front entrance – was taken down, the church is gearing up for the first phase of renovations.
This phase will rehabilitate the church’s structure and aesthetic while making it safer and more accessible.
Last fall, the parish was at a crossroads with the steeple and other structural deficiencies, the Rev. Drew Olson said. Its financial council pondered either taking down failing aspects of the 1864 building or pursuing rehabilitation.
“We just reached a point where there were literally pieces of wood falling down … on the sidewalks,” Olson said. “The tower was leaning precariously, and you know, the bricks (were) coming loose in the walls.”
The steeple, the most publicly visible renovation, will be replaced with a replica next spring, Olson said. The bell that formerly sat at the bottom of the steeple now sits in the northwest corner of the church. Other repairs will start this fall, including shoring up the foundation because the support beam connections have loosened and the floor has started to warp. And, rotting wooden trims will be replaced.
Two accessible bathrooms will also be added to the main floor and a ramp will be added to the front entrance, all to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
It took less than a year to raise nearly $1.8 million in private donations and five-year pledges from St. Patrick parishioners, Olson said in mid-July.The church still hopes to raise the full $2 million goal for the project and is waiting to see if it will be awarded a grant for the accessible features.
Olson said the hope is complete construction by next April, although he said that timeline could change based on weather and the desire of parishioners and church leaders not to disrupt the Christmas or Easter seasons.
A later phase of the project will update the interior, including updated pews, carpet and paint.
Olson said the speed at which the church was able to raise needed funds and to move forward with the renovations is a sign the project is in God’s plan, despite obstacles and challenges.
“The question is like, ‘Is this what God wants to have done?’ right? Is this really his will? Or is this just my will?” Olson said. “The fact that we've gotten to the point where we are, I think, is a testimony not just to that this is God's will, but just to his goodness to all of us.”
Desire to rehabilitate
It’s rare for churches to be able to go from concept to construction in such a short time frame.
Building Envelope Professionals architect and Director of Preservation Mark Stoner, who has been working on the St. Patrick’s design, said he’s often in limbo for years as churches dream first and consider finances later.
“(Olson) and the diocese and the parish already had this ready, so they knew what was at stake, and they had the money on hand. That is pretty atypical,” Stoner said. “It makes my job pretty easy – I don’t have to sit on my hands for a couple of years waiting for a congregation to be able to afford what they need to do.”
As Stoner was researching the building’s condition, he found it to be in decent condition considering its age. And while a steeple replica will be needed because of the original wood’s deterioration, much of the other renovation work is a desire to improve aesthetics.
Stoner said it’s nice to see a parish dedicated to keeping its building in good condition and preserving its history. He has seen the flip side in Chicago, where he is based. The Catholic archdiocese there has shuttered approximately one-third of its parishes over the last four years because of a lack of priests and aging buildings.
“It's very apparent to me as somebody who's working with the parish and (Olson) that they understand this wonderful gift that these Irish immigrants gave him 160 years ago,” Stoner said.
Five years of funds
Getting the parishioners on board with the renovations was the easy part – it was the pledging of dollars that the church’s fundraising committee found to be an uphill battle.
While the church raised the money quickly, the thought of pledging for five years still made some people uncomfortable, committee member Bill Osmulski said.
Osmulski said some parishioners said ‘no’ to the pledge commitment, but still handed in checks for the project every week at mass.
“We would explain, ‘Hey, you just give us five bucks a week for the next five years,’ that adds up,” Osmulski said. “A lot of people couldn’t wrap their heads around that.”
Other parishioners surprised him, Osmulski said. Many single-income households and families with young children made those five-year pledges in the five-figure range.
While the church will still accept donations, its main fundraising campaign is done, and Osmulski said he feels the parish can close the remaining gap. For the next few years, advocacy will instead turn to making sure that as much as was pledged is actually given.
“We have to make sure that people don't forget about us,” he said. “This is going to be one of the things where I won’t be breathing easy entirely until all the renovations are done and all the bills are paid.”